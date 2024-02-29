This Rising Star Attorney is a Powerhouse in Floridas Legal ...

News From Law.com

In a world where adversity shapes champions and trials forge the brightest of stars, attorney Chanel T. Rowe stands as a testament to resilience, brilliance and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Rowe is a distinguished lawyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist who in 2021 became the first Black woman appointed to the Florida International University Board of Trustees and the youngest trustee in the history of the State University System of Florida to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Florida

February 29, 2024, 1:25 PM

nature of claim: /