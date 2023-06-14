This Plaintiff Strategy Helped Convince Defendants to Settle...

News From Law.com

Christopher A. Sica of Rome, Clifford, Katz & Koerner in Connecticut secured a $240,000 settlement for his client in a motor vehicle collision lawsuit after applying pressure with a motion for prejudgment remedy. The plaintiff, Noah Beaudoin-Kadri, accused defendants Pamela K. Brealy and Timothy Walsh of negligence, and alleged common law recklessness and statutory recklessness of Brealy. According to the complaint, the operator of the defendants' car, Brealy, ran a red light and collided with the plaintiff's vehicle.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

