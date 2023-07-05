This New Ruling Could Change Sexual Misconduct Proceedings a...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously ruled a Yale University sexual misconduct hearing was not quasi-judicial, and the accused student could proceed with his allegations of defamation. The decision might be a cautionary tale for universities. Thirteen organizations dedicated to preventing gender-based violence and ending sex discrimination in education filed a joint amicus brief supporting Jane Doe's argument against Saifullah Khan that the University Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct's proceeding was quasi-judicial, and her statements were entitled to absolute immunity.

