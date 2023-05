News From Law.com

Michael McDonald, a founding partner of Scranton personal injury firm McDonald & MacGregor, was installed as PBA president at the organization's annual meeting May 5. A key aim of his term is to create a new technology committee that will provide legal professionals with guidance on how to integrate tech into their practices. The goal, he said, is to equip lawyers with the tools to compete in the ever-changing environment.

Pennsylvania

May 11, 2023, 12:32 PM

