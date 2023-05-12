This Must End. Talc Bankruptcy Lawyers Plan Fraud Lawsuit Ag...

Breaking News From Law.com

The Official Committee of Talc Claimants filed a motion on Thursday for standing to sue Johnson & Johnson and 26 executives, including members of its current and former in-house legal team, for fraudulent conveyance in the Chapter 11 case of subsidiary LTL Management. The motion comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit denied the committee's petition for writ of mandate to reverse an automatic stay injunction in the case and ahead of next month's dismissal hearing.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 4:51 PM

nature of claim: /