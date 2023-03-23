This Litigator Got Around Georgias Punitive Damages Cap Afte...

News From Law.com

After arguing for the defense that Georgia's Constitution failed to guarantee the right to jury-determined punitive damages in the landmark appellate case of Taylor v. Devereux, attorney Laurie Webb Daniel has succeeded at exceeding the state's $250,000 punitive damages cap on behalf of a plaintiff in an unrelated business dispute. Having secured a $3.8 million breach of fiduciary duty judgment, the Webb Daniel Friedlander managing partner credits the preservation of $300,000 awarded in punitive damages to the jury's determination that the defendant "acted with specific intent to harm."

