News From Law.com

Litigation funding is a risky business; losses are inevitable, but typically balanced out by largely successful cases used as collateral.One litigation fund in particular has realized a great deal of risk since its inception, holding a stake in at least four notable firm collapses, three of which involved criminal charges involving misappropriation of funds, raising questions on the fund's due diligence practices.

Investment Firms

October 05, 2023, 12:06 PM

nature of claim: /