News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that an attorney who is stuck with an allegedly defective car may not bring a Lemon Law claim because the vehicle in question was used mainly for law firm business. A trial judge erred when she denied the defendant's motion to dismiss the Lemon Law suit on summary judgment, the panel said in "Hanus v. Audi of America."

Legal Services

September 04, 2024, 1:56 PM