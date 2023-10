News From Law.com

A New Jersey attorney was in for a surprise when she found out that she has something in common with Agatha Christie, Stephen King and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Time, the newsmagazine, has named the newest legal thriller by Robyn Gigl to its list of The Best 100 Mystery and Thriller Books of All Time.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 16, 2023, 5:08 PM

nature of claim: /