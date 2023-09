News From Law.com

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Nora R. Dannehy, first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to the Supreme Court. In her present work, Dannehy, 62, who holds a B.A. in political science and French from Wellesley College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, currently conducts internal and independent investigations for public and private entities as a private practice attorney at Cowdery, Murphy, Dannehy & Healy.

Connecticut

September 01, 2023, 12:36 PM

