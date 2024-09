News From Law.com

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Beck Redden partner David Gunn to the First District Court of Appeals, Place 4, for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026, or until his successor is elected. Gunn, a Houston office partner at Beck Redden, previously was a partner at Hogan Dubose & Townsend and Rothenberg & Gunn. He also clerked for the Fourteenth Court of Appeals.

Government

September 05, 2024, 11:05 AM