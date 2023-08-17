News From Law.com

In a case illustrating how quickly an unethical attorney can inflict harm, the New Jersey Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection has paid out $1.57 million to more than 70 clients of disbarred lawyer Steven H. Salami, all for thefts in the first three quarters of 2019. Salami, who was a solo practitioner in Hazlet, New Jersey, stole deposits from clients while acting as escrow agent in home purchases beginning in early 2019, according to court papers from the LFCP.

August 17, 2023, 5:21 PM

