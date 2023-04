News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp has handpicked Atlanta attorney Brian Lake to become a Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit judge. Lake's appointment fills a vacancy on the DeKalb County Superior Court created by the retirement of Judge Mark Anthony Scott in February. As Lake prepares to be sworn in to the bench, he's opening up about what lawyers and litigants can expect from him in his new role.

Georgia

April 18, 2023, 11:01 AM

