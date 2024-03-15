This Lawyer Is Becoming a Thorn in the Side of AI Companies ...

News From Law.com

How did Joseph Saveri, a lawyer known for his work on the plaintiff side of high-stakes antitrust and class action cases, become involved in copyright litigation against generative artificial intelligence companies? Through someone he once bought a font from. When Saveri founded the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, he contacted Matthew Butterick to buy one of the fonts that the expert typesetter created. Fast forward several years, and Butterick, who is also a lawyer, wrote a blog post that caught Saveri's attention warning that a programming tool called GitHub Copilot posed a serious intellectual property problem.

March 15, 2024, 11:04 AM

nature of claim: /