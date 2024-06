News From Law.com

A state attorney's office in South Florida declined to bring extortion charges—carrying up to 15 years in prison—against a Fort Lauderdale securities litigator, who prosecutors noted in their closeout memo lived at the Hampton Beach Club, a condominium whose governing environment has been described as "toxic, polarizing, and even the 'Hatfields vs. McCoys.'"

Government

June 21, 2024, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /