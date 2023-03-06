News From Law.com

This U.S. Supreme Court justice might have been born in Washington, D.C., but her heart and now, officially, her name belong to Miami, and it's in green and white for all to see. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who graduated from Miami's Palmetto Senior High in 1988 had a street named after her today in that city. Jackson said, "I really do believe there is an important connection between my experience growing up in this area and my current position." The Board of County Commissioners approved Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins' legislation, co-designating a road in south Miami-Dade County as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.

Florida

March 06, 2023, 1:36 PM