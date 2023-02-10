This Judge Is Set to Join Miami-Dades Complex Business Litig...

News From Law.com

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh is set to transfer to the complex business litigation section of the civil division, replacing colleague Alan Fine, who will resign from the state court bench after a decade of public service. Walsh will join Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who has presided over several high-profile cases in the division, such as the class action stemming from the Champlain Towers building collapse. And Walsh explained what attorneys should expect in her new role, such as her fact-checking arguments in real time on Westlaw.

Florida

February 10, 2023, 10:47 AM