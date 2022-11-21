This Judge Is Scrutinizing Litigation Funding. Some Say Hes ...

News From Law.com

The Federal Circuit has intervened into Delaware U.S. District Chief Judge Colm Connolly's unprecedented inquiry into patent assertion entity (PAE) litigation funding. The PAEs accuse Connolly of overstepping his authority, and even one accused infringer appears to have some misgivings about the level of transparency Connolly is seeking. European industrial ABB Inc. asked the judge for a protective order Monday to cover a range of information that could be made public when patentee Lamplight Licensing LLC complies with Connolly's Nov. 10 disclosure order.



November 21, 2022, 7:36 PM