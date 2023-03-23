This Judge is Hanging up His Black Robe: Look Back at Some D...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Earl Leroy "Lee" Yeakel III of the Western District of Texas-Austin Division has given notice of his intent to retire after nearly 20 years of service. Judge Yeakel, 78, informed President Joe Biden and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. that he intends to retire from the office on May 1. Yeakel was nominated by President George W. Bush and was confirmed in less than three months by the Senate on July 28, 2003, receiving his commission the next day.

Government

March 23, 2023, 12:50 PM

