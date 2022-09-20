This Judge Is a Tyrant: Alex Jones Takes Aim—Again—at Ju...

News From Law.com

Alex Jones arrived to the Waterbury Superior Court House in Connecticut on Tuesday morning for the first time during his defamation trial, and spoke to the media. Jones walked to the cameras and microphones, and said he would answer any questions. He then claimed Judge Barbara Bellis was ordering him to say he was guilty and a liar. "This judge is a tyrant," Jones said. Jones received a default judgment in all three of his defamation cases over claims he made that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a government hoax.

Connecticut

September 20, 2022, 7:52 PM