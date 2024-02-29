This Judge Hoped to Be Reversed: Good News for Plaintiffs in...

News From Law.com

In a multi-district litigation asbestos case of first impression where the trial court hoped it would be reversed, Texas' Fourteenth Court of Appeals complied—and in so doing, it lowered the plaintiffs' burden of proof. Justice Randy Wilson, addressing a case that had been before Harris County 11th District Court Judge Mark Davidson—the multidistrict litigation jurist for asbestos lawsuits—overturned the trial court's dismissal of a wrongful-death claim alleged to have been caused by asbestosis.

February 29, 2024, 2:52 PM

