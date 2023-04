News From Law.com

A former assistant U.S. Attorney will be taking the reins as the next assignment judge in Passaic County, New Jersey. Rudolph A. Filko, a 15-year veteran of the state judiciary, will take the position of assignment judge effective May 31. He will take over for Ernest M. Caposela, who is retiring.

