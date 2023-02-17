This is Not Reactive: Shearman Outlines Growth Strategy, Acc...

News From Law.com

Shearman & Sterling, seeking to reverse years of sluggish financial growth, has been revamping its private equity focus, partner compensation, recruiting and growth options. And firm leadership believes the firm is on the right strategy now, even if it means some partner losses along the way. A major part of Shearman's growth strategy moving forward, according to firm senior partner David Beveridge, is scale. Shearman is in merger talks Hogan Lovells, Law.com has reported, with firm leaders meeting on each side of the Atlantic.

February 17, 2023