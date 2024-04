News From Law.com

General counsel who fail to appreciate the values, reasoning and even the communication styles of employees from different generations can quickly find their legal departments engulfed in resentments that sap productivity and morale. That was among the takeaways from legal leaders who spoke on a panel at ALM Global's General Counsel Conference Midwest in Chicago titled "Mastering the Art of Managing Different Generations In the Workforce."

Legal Services

April 24, 2024, 7:10 AM

nature of claim: /