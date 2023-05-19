This Is Fraud: Plaintiff Wins Key Ruling Over Experts Talc R...

News From Law.com

In a dispute closely followed by both sides of the talcum powder litigation, a New York judge granted a request to keep the names of 33 individuals in a key plaintiffs' expert's report confidential. At a Friday hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo found the names in Dr. Jacqueline Moline's 2019 report, frequently cited in mesothelioma cases, weren't relevant. On Thursday, the plaintiff filed for sanctions against American International Industries for perpetuating a fraud on the court.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 4:59 PM

nature of claim: /