A federal judge issued an order warning class members in 3M's $6 billion combat earplug settlement about fraudulent calls and emails purporting to come from claims administrator ARCHER Systems. The fraudster, who appeared to get the settlement program's information from Reddit, asks for Social Security numbers and dates of birth, the order says, but ARCHER only calls class members who have made claims. Claims fraud, while not new, has become increasingly commonplace as technology has evolved.

October 17, 2023, 3:43 PM

