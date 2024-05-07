This is a Recurring Problem: Objector Appeals $725M Facebook...

News From Law.com

Two objectors in the $725 million Cambridge Analytica settlement with Facebook have appealed final approval of the deal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, insisting that class members would receive less than 0.3% of their potential statutory damages under the Video Protection Privacy Act and the Stored Communications Act. The May 4 opening brief comes less than three months after the Ninth Circuit rejected similar arguments in a $90 million with Facebook over its tracking capabilities.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 07, 2024, 8:08 AM

nature of claim: /