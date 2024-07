News From Law.com

The grande dame of Miami architecture, which is practically home to thousands of lawyers, might soon have a new owner. A large for-sale sign erected by the Internal Services Department of the Miami-Dade County government now greets judges, attorneys and visitors, in hopes of finding a deep-pocketed investor as the building's current occupants prepare to move to the new courthouse that now casts a shadow on the nearly century-old structure.

July 03, 2024