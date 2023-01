News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily digs into a recent $15 million jury win by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher for client Maiden Biosciences where three associates saw significant stand-up opportunities at trial. "You have to get reps. You have to be in the cage swinging, getting pitches. You don't get better if you're not," says partner Collin Cox who led the team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 04, 2023, 6:30 AM