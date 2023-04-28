This Georgia Lawyer Just Made History | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency has a new head honcho, but she's no stranger to the Judicial Qualifications Commission. After three years of service, Courtney Veal has traded her title as deputy director for that of director. As Veal wrapped up her first official week in her new role Friday, she already stood out from most other JQC directors who've come before her. After making history as the commission's first woman deputy director, she expanded her legacy as the JQC's second woman director in its 51-year history.

Georgia

April 28, 2023, 11:54 AM

