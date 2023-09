News From Law.com

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners announced Monday the results of the July general bar examination in Tampa and, once again, Florida International University College of Law had the highest passage rate of first-time test takers at more than 91%. However, Florida A&M University College of Law earned the lowest first-time bar passage rate, with only 25 out of 60 students, or less than 42%.

