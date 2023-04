News From Law.com

A lot in Downtown Miami is reportedly set to sell for more than $1 billion, and some observers say the legal work around the project, performed primarily by Bilzin Sumberg, likely played a role in getting to that eye-popping price point. The bids for the property reached close to $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg, a big jump from the initial $236 million the lot was sold for back in 2014.

Government

April 24, 2023, 6:42 PM

nature of claim: /