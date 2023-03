News From Law.com

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Robert F. Shear Jr. of West Hartford to serve as claims commissioner. Shea currently serves as an assistant attorney general. If the General Assembly approves the nomination, Shea will complete the term of Christy L. Scott, who resigned in January. The term length for claims commissioner is four years, and this current term is set to expire June 30, 2025.

Connecticut

March 09, 2023, 8:22 AM