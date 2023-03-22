News From Law.com

The operator of a website that facilitates filing New Jersey public records requests has been ordered to stand trial in a class action suit on behalf of people whose Social Security numbers were inadvertently posted online. A Superior Court judge has denied a motion to dismiss the company that operates OPRAmachine.com from a suit claiming consumer fraud and civil rights violations. The case is believed to be the first to apply a 2019 amendment to New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act establishing data breach notice requirements for entities compiling personal information digitally.

March 22, 2023

