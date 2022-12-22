This Case Started With Judge Coomer and His Actions: Ethics ...

News From Law.com

After seven days of of testimony and evidence, ethics proceedings for suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer wrapped up Thursday. The sidelined judge faces 36 counts of alleged judicial misconduct stemming from incidents occurring between 2015 and 2019. Defense counsel for Coomer argued he should be allowed to return to the bench based on his "judicially perfect" record, but JQC Director Chuck Boring countered that reinstating Coomer would deter the public's overall trust in the judiciary.

Georgia

December 22, 2022, 4:03 PM