News From Law.com

Miami-based Trembly Law is creating a chief innovation officer role after acquiring CORPlaw, whose founder is now partner and CINO. Kristen Corpion, a Greenberg Traurig alumna who founded CORPlaw, is stepping into the CINO role with a focus on innovating how the firm builds its talent pool, a key component for Florida firms still feeling the affects of the recent talent wars.

Florida

September 13, 2023, 5:40 PM

nature of claim: /