This Big Law Attorney Left New York for Miami to Become a Ke...

News From Law.com

As Reed Smith expands into Miami, the woman increasingly at the center of the law firm's plan is a former New York attorney who is part of the exodus of those from the Northeast bringing their legal talents to South Florida. Jodi Schwimmer, a partner at Reed Smith, said she has been doing the "hustle and bustle for so long and has two kids" and just felt burnt out from New York and the Big Apple lifestyle. That led her and her husband, Eric, to buy a home in South Florida in the years before real estate skyrocketed and the coronavirus pandemic devastated the nation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2022, 3:20 PM