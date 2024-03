News From Law.com

The Department of Justice has announced a new whistleblower financial rewards program to combat corporate crime, and one South Florida attorney says this is big news for law firms that deal in white-collar crime. Holland & Knight, for instance, which has a White Collar Defense and Investigations Team, said with would-be whistleblowers more incentivized than ever, corporate organizations and their counsel should evaluate their compliance programs.

Government

March 12, 2024, 3:51 PM

nature of claim: /