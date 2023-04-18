Breaking News From Law.com

A bankruptcy judge in New Jersey heard arguments that stretched more than eight hours on whether to extend the automatic stay in this month's Chapter 11 case to include talc cases against Johnson & Johnson. Lawyers for Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management, which filed for bankruptcy on April 4, insisted that their client was in financial distress and that 60,000 claimants supported an $8.9 billion settlement. But talc claimants disputed those claims, calling the Chapter 11 case fraudulent.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 11:07 PM

nature of claim: /