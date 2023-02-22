This Area Is Anarchy. Sex Trafficking Carveout for Section 2...

News From Law.com

A 2018 amendment to a key internet content law continues to roil federal appeals courts, as judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit heard a case Wednesday accusing Salesforce of violating sex trafficking statutes through its contract with the now-defunct classified ad site Backpage. Multiple appellate courts are grappling with the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, which carved out an exception to immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Alabama

February 22, 2023, 7:00 PM