This Appeal Rings Hollow: Judge Leery of Metas Bid to Block ...

A judge on the District of Columbia Court of Appeals seemed leery of Meta attorneys' arguments for why the company shouldn't have to comply with a subpoena from the D.C. Attorney's Office as part of a probe into how Facebook handled COVID-19 misinformation. The government wants the identities of people who posted false vaccine information in violation of Meta's policies. Meta attorneys argue that, under a section of the Stored Communications Act, the D.C. OAG can't require it to share that user data without a warrant.

February 01, 2023, 1:38 PM