Third Dept. Orders New Congressional Maps for NY Through 203...

A splintered Albany appeals court ordered for New York's congressional map to be redrawn, reversing a trial court ruling in the Matter of Anthony S. Hoffman v. New York State Independent Redistricting Commission. The 3-2 majority opinion by Appellate Division, Third Department Presiding Justice Elizabeth Garry concluded that last year's remedial map by a court-appointed special master was a race against that year's looming midterm election in November, but that it needn't remain in place for the remainder of the 10-year redistricting cycle, through 2030.

July 13, 2023, 2:49 PM

