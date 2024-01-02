Third DCA Rules Against Law Firm, Attorneys Facing Legal Mal...

News From Law.com

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal reversed and remanded a Miami-Dade Circuit Court ruling to compel arbitration over the failure to include a requisite notice in an arbitration provision, in an underlying legal malpractice action. "If you are going to do an arbitration provision, you have to do it by the Florida Bar rules to a tee and that is what the Third District Court of Appeal held," said Eric Tinstman of the Tinstman Law Firm in Miami, representing the plaintiff, Fernand Labelle.

January 02, 2024, 1:24 PM

