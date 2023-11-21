Third DCA Clears Gabelas Candidacy Against Díaz de la Porti...

News From Law.com

Ahead of the runoff in Miami's district one commission race, Florida's Third District Court of Appeal entered an opinion confirming the validity of a candidate's candidacy in the election while denying that candidate's motion for sanctions and fees against the City of Miami. And the ruling was bad news for the defendant-appellant, the city, who pushed back against Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Pedro Echarte Jr.'s interpretation of the residency requirement, in which the court found that Miguel Angel Gabela was qualified as a candidate for the election on Tuesday.

November 21, 2023, 9:55 AM

