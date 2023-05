New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a complaint for declaratory relief on Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Third Coast Insurance Co. The suit, against Cojon LLC, seeks to declare that Third Coast has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying workplace injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05400, Third Coast Insurance Company v. Cojon, LLC.

May 03, 2023, 4:04 AM

Third Coast Insurance Company

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Cojon, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute