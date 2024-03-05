Who Got The Work

Cole Schotz members David S. Gold and Elizabeth A. Carbone have entered appearances for Tastemakers in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit arising from the termination of an agreement to develop and sell 'retro' arcade games such as Pac-Man or Mortal Kombat, and the Infinity-brand game table and board for playing digital versions of classic games such as Monopoly or Risk. The action, filed Feb. 2 in New Jersey District Court by Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky on behalf of toy and game designer ThinkUp, takes aim at Disruptive Products and Tastemakers for allegedly continuing to sell various ThinkUp products despite the termination of their business relationship. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-00635, Thinkup, Inc v. Disruptive Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 05, 2024, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Thinkup, Inc

Plaintiffs

Sherman Silverstein Kohl Rose And Podolsky

defendants

Disruptive Products, Inc.

Tastemakers, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole Schotz

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims