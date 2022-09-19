Think You Could Rise to the Bench? Georgia Judges Needed | L...

News From Law.com

The search is on to find qualified jurists to fill nine vacancies on state and superior court benches throughout the Peach State. Following the resignation or escalation of six judges and the legislature's creation of three new judgeships, the Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia is now seeking candidate nominations and applications. Openings exist on the state courts of Clarke and Clayton counties and on the superior court benches of the Atlanta, Blue Ridge, Coweta, Lookout Mountain, Mountain and South Georgia judicial circuits.

Georgia

September 19, 2022, 1:31 PM