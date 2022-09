New Suit - Patent

Microsoft was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Dolgin Law Group; attorney Edwin D. Schindler; and John F. Vodopia PC on behalf of Think Products Inc., asserts three patents related to a method for securing a portable electronic device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05313, Think Products, Inc. v. Microsoft Corporation.