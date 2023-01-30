Think Miami Parking Is Expensive? $60M Class Action Lawsuit ...

News From Law.com

A Miami-Dade law firm is one step closer to a class action lawsuit challenging the legality of a parking surcharge in the city of Miami. At stake: $60 million in refunds for drivers who used parking garages and parking lots since 2017, whether public or private. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman denied the city's motion to dismiss, ruling against all five arguments before the court for what the plaintiffs allege is an illegal tax on parking in Miami.

