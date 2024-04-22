Who Got The Work

Naresh Kilaru of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner has entered an appearance for Four Sigma Foods and Funguys in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 15 in New York Southern District Court by Venable on behalf of Think Coffee, accuses the defendants of selling mushroom coffee using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Think Coffee' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:24-cv-01963, Think Coffee LLC v. Four Sigma Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 22, 2024, 11:30 AM

